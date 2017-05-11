(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 11 (Reuters)- Nikon Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.89 819.39 700.00 328.00 (-8.6 pct) Operating 50.98 31.70 45.00 11.00 (+60.8 pct) Recurring 54.32 37.87 47.00 12.00 (+43.5 pct) Net loss 7.11 18.25 34.00 6.00 EPS loss 17.94 yen 46.05 yen 85.82 yen 15.14 yen EPS Diluted 45.94 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Nikon Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7731.T