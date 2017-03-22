(Adds company forecast) Mar 22 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Feb 28, 2017 Feb 29, 2016 May 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 123.24 122.05 (+1.0 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+1.0 - +4.0 pct) Operating 37.38 36.48 (+2.5 pct) (+6.5 pct) Recurring 37.29 36.54 (+2.1 pct) (+6.2 pct) Net 25.81 24.38 (+5.9 pct) (+10.0 pct) EPS 202.42 yen 191.55 yen 274.00 yen - 284.00 yen EPS Diluted 202.03 yen 191.21 yen Ann Div 525.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 525.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T