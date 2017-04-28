(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Toyota Industries Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.25 trln 2.24 trln 1.85 trln 900.00 (+0.3 pct) (+3.5 pct) Operating 122.97 134.71 135.00 72.00 (-8.7 pct) (+14.6 pct) Recurring 177.12 185.40 188.00 100.00 (-4.5 pct) (+8.5 pct) Net 125.53 183.04 130.00 72.00 (-31.4 pct) (+58.8 pct) EPS 402.00 yen 582.58 yen 418.69 yen 231.89 yen EPS Diluted 582.57 yen Ann Div 125.00 yen 120.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen 60.00 yen 65.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Industries Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6201.T