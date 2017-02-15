BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.) Feb 15 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 710.97 738.71 630.00 299.00 (-3.8 pct) (+4.2 pct) (+0.5 pct) Operating 78.28 79.93 84.00 34.00 (-2.1 pct) (+6.2 pct) (-7.0 pct) Recurring 71.85 71.38 77.00 32.00 (+0.7 pct) (+1.5 pct) (+3.8 pct) Net 44.13 40.51 49.00 20.80 (+8.9 pct) (+4.3 pct) (+5.7 pct) EPS 74.29 yen 67.55 yen 82.93 yen 35.20 yen EPS Diluted 70.64 yen 66.51 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 14.80 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 7.40 yen 9.00 yen -Q4 Div 8.00 yen 7.40 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8113.T
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.