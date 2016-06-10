June 10 Savvy issuers and sponsors are taking
advantage of the supply-demand imbalance to secure more
attractive terms on their debt by returning to the European
leveraged loan market.
Opportunistic deals in the form of dividend
recapitalisations, repricings and junior debt refinancings have
been launched following a stagnant period for M&A-driven supply,
coupled with robust demand from CLOs.
"It's all on the table right now," said a senior European
loan banker.
French billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice Group has launched
a repricing of two euro-denominated loans placed in July 2015,
which will extend maturities and cut margins.
The move follows hot on the heels of Swedish home alarms
company Verisure, which has slashed 75bp off the margin on its
Term Loan B that was originally agreed in October 2015.
Three companies - German academic publisher Springer Nature,
Dutch business software firm Unit4, and German cable company
Tele Columbus - have also launched new senior term loans to
refinance junior debt.
Meanwhile, Nordic IT company Evry, UK outdoor advertising
company Exterion Media and French glass bottle maker Verallia
are all pursuing dividend recapitalisations. The latter is also
repricing its term loan.
"There is a window open and I expect borrowers to take
advantage of the market technicals of excess demand and limited
supply," said one leveraged loan investor.
He said a bundle of issuers that priced deals at higher
spreads in more difficult market conditions could come back out
and trim the terms on their loans.
"What we're seeing is certainly some reasonably aggressive
behaviour from a debt management perspective," said a second
loan investor, pointing to the deals taking out second-lien
debt. "Stretched transactions may be more attractive to sponsors
than chipping 25bp off a margin."
BIGB CHANGE
The dynamics in the European leveraged loan market have
changed dramatically since secondary prices dipped in February
to a three-year low of 97.8% of face value amid global
volatility, a glut of deals in January and a slowdown in demand.
Since then, supply has slumped and overall issuance has
reached just US$45.4bn so far this year, 65% down from
US$129.1bn in the first six months of 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. Similarly, refinancings are down 74.8% to
US$18.8bn from US$74.7bn, while M&A-driven issuance has dropped
by 56.4% to US$19.7bn from US$45.2bn.
However, demand has recovered due to strong CLO formation
and a string of repayments to loan investors. Pricing is now
near par in the secondary market and a number of loans are
trading above par, demonstrating the weight of demand.
Another London-based loan banker said opportunistic deals
were "overdue", with only Dutch retailer Action having completed
a dividend recap so far in 2016.
"Pricing has tightened and volume is not huge, and there are
quite a few people who'd like to get a deal done before [the
UK's EU referendum]," he said.
The European market also tends to follow in the footsteps of
the larger and more sophisticated US leveraged loan market,
where there has been a flood of repricings and dividend
recapitalisations in recent weeks.
However, there may be a limit on the number of issuers able
to take advantage of the market to reprice their debt in Europe,
as many of the companies that priced deals at higher margins did
so within the past six to 12 months.
"Some of those had soft call protection, so in the immediate
term it is unlikely those deals will come," said a third senior
loan banker. "But if these conditions continue, by September, if
the businesses have performed well, there could be another
window of opportunity."
Investors can also be resistant to repricings shortly after
a company issues its original debt if there is no real
improvement in the business.
If pricing tightens considerably, it could also start
affecting the dynamics for CLO creation - which rely on an
arbitrage between assets and liabilities to price.
"You need to have a reason for coming back," said the second
loan investor. "Altice and Numericable are doing it because they
think they can, but that option is not open to everyone."
Verisure, Numericable and Altice also have high-yield bonds,
where trading levels can persuade loan investors of the relative
value case for a repricing.
A fourth leveraged loan banker said there are plenty more
companies that could decrease their loan margins by 25bp-50bp
without paying a penalty as they are not bound by the soft call
protection of the higher-margin deals in the past six to 12
months.
"I've yet to run into an issuer who is not keen to save
25bp-50bp," he said. "Without a market correction or a
substantial wave of true net new issues, this is probably the
environment we're going to be living with for a while."
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)