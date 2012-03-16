* Valve problem at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, terminal

NEW YORK, March 16 Enterprise Products Partners said on Friday it shut a U.S. Gulf Coast-to-Midwest pipeline that carries refined products, following a valve problem at its Cape Girardeau terminal in Missouri.

Company spokesman Rick Rainey said the restart date was not yet known for the 20-inch (50-cm) diameter pipeline.

Earlier, the company had said the shutdown will delay deliveries on parts of the pipeline south of Seymour, Indiana.

The regional office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Enterprise reported a propane leak at the terminal following the valve issue.

"The released material was contained at the terminal," said Chris Whitley, a spokesman for EPA Region 7 at Kansas City, Kansas.

Whitley said the EPA has not yet determined how much propane was leaked although he said it was "a relatively small amount."

The Midwest cash gasoline and diesel markets did not react to the pipeline's shutdown.

The company said crews were repairing the valve and no fire, injuries or other offsite impact were reported.