(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 12 French oil major Total
has announced plans to halve capacity at its Lindsey refinery on
Britain's North Sea coast as part of an overhaul of downstream
activities intended to address overcapacity in the European
refining sector.
Total's decision comes as no surprise. Of the six refineries
still operating in Britain, Lindsey was most at risk of closure
or capacity reduction, as shown in a report prepared by
consultants Purvin & Gertz for the UK Petroleum Industry
Association in 2013.
Purvin & Gertz was commissioned by the refiners themselves
to report on competitive challenges faced by their industry as a
result of government regulations and explain the sector's value
to the UK economy, so the report tries to be optimistic about
the future.
But Purvin & Gertz considered various scenarios and
concluded the most probable outcome was the closure of one or
two refineries to eliminate the country's excess production of
gasoline and improve profit margins for the refineries that
remain open.
When the report was published, Britain had seven operational
refineries.
Since then, the smallest and least technically sophisticated
refinery, at Milford Haven in Wales, has closed and there are
plans to turn it into a tank farm to handle imported fuel.
And in 2014, the owners of Stanlow refinery mothballed one
of its crude units and cut throughput capacity by around
one-third, blaming overcapacity in the European refining sector.
But this does not seem to have been enough to save Lindsey.
It is much larger than Milford Haven but among the six remaining
refineries it is the least sophisticated so it was always going
to be next on the list for closure or capacity reduction.
TOO MUCH GASOLINE
Lindsey's problems are a microcosm of the difficulties
besetting the UK refining sector. Britain's refineries are old,
too small, need major investment, and have fallen victim to
government policy encouraging motorists to buy diesel cars. The
U.S. shale revolution has now dealt them the final blow.
Most of Britain's refineries were built between the 1950s
and 1970s when they were designed to produce lots of gasoline to
meet booming demand from motorists.
They are optimised to process the light low sulphur crudes
produced from the North Sea and similar areas with a relatively
small amount of medium crudes blended in. The problem is that
those crudes are among the most expensive in the world precisely
because they are so easy to refine.
U.S. refineries have invested heavily to process poorer
quality and therefore cheaper crude oils. And the new mega
refineries built in India in the Middle East over the last
decade are also designed to process poorer and cheaper crudes.
Meanwhile, Britain's refineries are stuck processing the most
expensive feedstock in the market.
At the same time, the demand for fuel has shifted. Cars and
trucks have become much more efficient and government policy has
encouraged a shift from using gasoline to diesel.
The result is that Britain's refineries produce far too much
gasoline but not enough diesel or jet fuel to supply the
country's large hub airports at Heathrow and Gatwick.
Britain is forced to export gasoline while importing diesel
and jet. Britain imports almost half of its diesel and jet fuel,
according to Purvin & Gertz, but exports as much as a quarter of
its gasoline.
The strategy of exporting gasoline and importing diesel was
viable when the United States was importing large quantities of
gasoline in the 1990s and early 2000s. But the shale revolution
has cut U.S. demand for imported gasoline close to zero.
U.S. gasoline imports from Britain's refineries fell to less
than 25,000 barrels per day in November 2014 from around 100,000
barrels per day in 2010.
Britain's refiners have struggled to find profitable
alternative markets.
But if Total reduces Lindsey's capacity by around half, it
would move the UK domestic gasoline market back to balance or
even into a deficit.
In turn, that would allow British refiners to raise their
prices because the marginal gallon in the domestic market would
come from an overseas refinery and have to pay freight costs.
Britain's motorists will have to pay a bit more at the pump
but it would put what's left of the UK refining industry on a
sustainable basis.
In a bitter irony, just as the industry is finally dealing
with its gasoline surplus, government policy appears to be
poised to change again.
Diesel engines are now blamed for serious air pollution in
London and other cities.
After three decades of encouraging motorists to buy diesel
cars because they are more efficient and contribute less to
global warming, government policy is set to switch to
encouraging them to buy gasoline powered vehicles to cut
pollution.
But the possible reversal of dieselisation policy has come
too late to save Lindsey.
NELSON COMPLEXITY
The full Purvin & Gertz report on "The Role and Future of
the UK Refining Sector in the Supply of Petroleum Products and
its Value to the UK Economy" is available on the UK Petroleum
Industry Association's website and the relevant analysis is
contained on page 112 (here).
The most important factors affecting refinery profitability
are capacity and complexity.
Size matters because there are substantial economies of
scale in petroleum refining so larger refineries tend to be more
profitable than smaller ones provided they can run close to full
capacity.
Complexity, on the other hand, is important because it
determines how far a refinery can upgrade poor quality and
therefore cheap crude into high quality fuels and earn a big
margin for doing so.
The industry uses the Nelson Complexity Index as a rough
indicator of a refinery's upgrading capability. Different units
in a refinery are each assigned a number of index points for
their cost and contribution to upgrading crude into quality
fuels and then weighted for their share of refinery throughput.
Lindsey has a weighted average Nelson Complexity of just
over 6, which is low for a modern oil refinery, and about the
same as the closed refinery at Milford Haven.
Lindsey is much less sophisticated than Grangemouth in
Scotland (which has an index of around 8), Pembroke in Wales
(9), Stanlow in Cheshire (10), Fawley on the south coast (12)
and South Killingholme (12), which is also on the North Sea next
to Lindsey.
For context, the two massive modern refineries operated by
Reliance Industries at Jamnagar in India can process a combined
1.25 million barrels per day of crude and have Nelson Complexity
Indices of 11.3 and 14.0 respectively, according to the company.
Milford Haven's closure was inevitable given that it was
processing less than 150,000 barrels per day and had a Nelson
Index of just over 6 (link.reuters.com/tuv93w).
But because the refinery was so small, its closure was not
enough to rebalance the UK fuel market. It was always the case
that one more refinery would need to close, or have its capacity
reduced.
Stanlow reduced capacity by one third last year. But Lindsey
was always especially vulnerable because it was barely more
sophisticated than Milford Haven (link.reuters.com/wuv93w).
Lindsey, in North Killingholme, is also located right next
to the much more advanced refinery at South Killingholme, which
is almost twice as complex.
And Britain's central government helped bail out Grangemouth
in Scotland in 2013 to avoid embarrassing job losses in the run
up to Scotland's independence referendum.
With Milford Haven closed, and Grangemouth saved, Lindsey
has been living on borrowed time.
Now Total wants to reduce the refinery's throughput by half,
cut jobs, and invest in new equipment to increase its complexity
and sophistication to give it a future, albeit in reduced form.
(Editing by David Evans)