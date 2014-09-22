By Marianna Parraga and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 22 The fast-changing nature of
crude oil flows in the Americas means only one of three Citgo
refineries in the United States will generate keen interest
among buyers as Venezuela's cash-strapped state-run PDVSA
looks to sell its U.S. unit, and it may fetch less
money than hoped, experts say.
Citgo's plant near Chicago is a highly profitable cash cow
because it runs cheap heavy crude from the burgeoning fields of
Canada; Citgo's two plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast, however, are
locked into long-term supply contracts that force them to run
expensive Venezuelan crudes, officials have said.
"Lemont is kind of the gem in the portfolio," said a
refining consultant who asked not to be identified. According to
his valuation, Lemont could be sold at a price four times higher
than Citgo's other facilities.
People familiar with the sales process have said PDVSA is
trying to obtain $8 billion to $10 billion for Citgo, the core
of which is a refinery network with 749,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of capacity, along with pipelines and terminals.
But that price tag looks optimistic and the sale of Citgo is
full of risks for PDVSA, which was once the top supplier of
foreign oil to the United States but has slipped to No. 4 as
surging North American output cuts demand for imports.
PDVSA could get as little as $7 billion, or 30 percent less
than the top end of PDVSA's desired valuation, according to
three analysts and consultants at firms, including Barclays. In
addition, Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned that after paying
creditors, PDVSA may only net $1.8 billion.
Risks for PDVSA include further displacement of Venezuelan
crude from the U.S. market, giving up a reliable source of cash
and dividends, and the chance it might have to use sales
proceeds to compensate firms whose assets were nationalized in
2006-7 and are now asking in arbitration.
The Citgo sale is part of a broader move by PDVSA to shed
its stakes in the 350,000 bpd Hovensa refinery in the U.S.
Virgin Islands, the 192,500 bpd Chalmette refinery in Louisiana,
and specialized refineries in Sweden, England and Scotland.
CARVING UP ASSETS?
Most investors and analysts agree that trying to sell the
three Citgo refineries together will be long and difficult,
unless the company finds a private equity firm willing to
purchase them all and then offer assets separately to other
refiners.
Investment bank Lazard Ltd, which is running the
sale process for Citgo on behalf of PDVSA, has told potential
buyers that individual bids will be accepted.
"Selling everything to a private equity firm would imply a
big discount. Only a hurried seller would do that. But Venezuela
is desperate: it needs to pay financial debt and it will have to
compensate foreign oil companies," said Francisco Monaldi, a
visiting professor of energy policy at Harvard University.
Arbitration cases at the World Bank involving Exxon Mobil
Corp and ConocoPhillips will likely conclude
next year. The U.S. companies are asking for billions of dollars
in compensation because their assets in Venezuela were
nationalized in 2006 and 2007.
Citgo paid $9.3 billion in dividends during the 1999-2013
administration of deceased President Hugo Chavez, its financial
reports say, 11 percent of PDVSA's net profit in that period.
Though Lemont has only 22 percent of Citgo's capacity, it
contributed to more than a third of Citgo's profits through
2011, according to the company's financial reports.
Though many firms have been mentioned as potential buyers of
the 167,000 bpd Lemont refinery in Illinois, Canadian companies
could be the most interested, analysts say, since it would give
them a guaranteed source of demand for their oil.
It is less clear who might want the Gulf Coast plants, the
165,000 bpd Corpus Christi, Texas refinery and the 425,000 Lake
Charles, Louisiana refinery. But companies such as PBF Energy
and Marathon Petroleum have said publicly they
would take a look at the assets.
Even though Corpus Christi is located in the heart of the
booming Eagle Ford shale producing region, it is configured to
mainly run heavy Venezuelan oil and would need big investments
to run lighter crudes.
The 425,000 bpd Lake Charles refinery, Citgo's newest, is
also attached to Venezuela, but it has more flexibility to run
other crudes because of its size, facilities and location.
Lake Charles has two fully-owned pipelines that allow it to
benefit from cheap local crudes and also to transport imported
oil from Latin America, West Africa and other regions. That
makes it easier to sell than Corpus Christi, traders said.
STRINGS ATTACHED
When PDVSA previously sold Citgo assets in 2006 and 2007 it
insisted on selling them with supply contracts. But buyers,
NuStar Energy and Lyondell Basell's Houston Refining
, later got rid of those pacts, finding them cumbersome.
Sales this time will also come with pacts, former Petroleum
Minister Rafael Ramirez said in August before being replaced.
"Nobody wants to buy Venezuelan crudes through a supply
contract. It's cheaper to buy cargoes on the open market and
refineries are able to mix them with other widely available
Latin American grades," a trader said.
PDVSA's shipments to Citgo have been increasingly unstable
as it sends more crude to China to pay debts, but selling to a
third party would put pressure on it to uphold supply quotas.
Venezuelan shipments to Citgo fell 14.8 percent in the first
half of 2014 to 161,000 bpd, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration, compared with a quota of 300,000
bpd.
As a consequence, Lake Charles and Corpus Christi have been
getting about half of their crude recently from cheaper local
providers. That has, paradoxically, lifted their profits for the
time being, making them appear more valuable.
Citgo's net income rose 46 percent from 2011 to $778 million
in 2013, according to data quoted by Merrill Lynch.
"Citgo's margins have improved as they are running less
overpriced Venezuelan crude," said a source at a major U.S.
refiner.
