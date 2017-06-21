* 180-cst fuel oil margins to Dubai crude turn positive
* Refining margins boosted by tighter supply, firm demand
* Margins to remain elevated through peak summer demand
* Fuel oil margin strength a boon for some refiners -
analyst
By Roslan Khasawneh
SINGAPORE, June 21 Fuel oil profit margins have
surged to their highest in more than five years on lower
supplies and rising demand from electric power generators, which
may push some refiners to increase their runs.
Fuel oil, the residue left over after initial crude
refining, has become scarce in Asia as refiners make their
plants more complex by upgrading their plants to change the fuel
into gasoline and diesel. However, analysts caution that new
supply should begin flowing to the region from Europe and South
America, eventually driving margins back towards their typical
levels.
The spread between the 180-centistoke fuel oil swap and
Dubai crude for July was at a premium of 27 cents
a barrel on Wednesday, the first time the residual fuel has been
at a premium to Dubai since January 2012. The margin has
averaged a discount of $3.09 in 2017 and averaged minus $5.37
last year.
The higher margins are bolstering the values for regional
crude oil grades that yield a large volume of fuel oil when
refined, particularly at less complex plants, said three traders
in that market.
"The elevated fuel oil cracks could prompt some simple
refiners to increase run rates over the near term but the extent
of this could be limited in light of relatively lower gains in
light and middle distillate cracks," said Sri Paravaikkarasu,
the Head of East of Suez Oil at energy consultancy FGE.
While fuel oil margins will remain elevated, they should
ease in the coming months.
FGE's Paravaikkarasu pointed to rising exports from Latin
America and the former Soviet Union in the fourth quarter as
refiners there increase run rates and utilities switch away from
burning fuel oil to natural gas.
Fuel oil is primarily used to power large ships and for
electric power generation. Utilities' consumption of the fuel
tends to peak in the summer to meet increased cooling demand.
"We could potentially see some correction in fuel oil crack
values once peak summer demand eases," said Nevyn Nah, oil
products analyst at Energy Aspects.
Fuel oil supplies this year have declined after the members
of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries focused
their crude cuts on grades that yield the most fuel oil.
Investments into refinery upgrades in places like India and
Russia also cut supply.
Over the first week of June, onshore fuel oil stocks
STKRS-SIN in Singapore, the world's biggest fuel oil trading
hub, sank to their lowest in more than 2-1/2 years while
inventories in northwest Europe STK-FO-ARA fell their lowest
since October.
Refinery outages in Venezuela, a key fuel oil producer have
also helped constrain supplies.
Demand for the fuel has also been supportive. Fuel oil sales
to power ships in Singapore, the world's biggest ship fuel port,
rose to an all-time high in January, while sales from February
to March set monthly records.
(Additional reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)