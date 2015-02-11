* USW says Shell failed to bring experts, information as
HOUSTON, Feb 10 The United Steelworkers union
(USW) said little progress was made in talks with oil companies
on Tuesday for a new U.S. refinery workers contract as a strike
at 11 plants completed its 10th day, according to a text message
issued by the union.
The USW said lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell
Plc failed to bring experts and information as promised
when talks ended last week.
A Shell spokeswoman said on Tuesday night that the firm was
working "in a good faith effort to collect the requested data".
In a statement posted on the union website, the USW said its
negotiators engaged in a discussion with Shell's representatives
"about the industry's failure to bargain in good faith and their
game playing regarding our legitimate requests for information".
The union then made a proposal to eliminate non-union
contracts and increase staffing at refineries and chemical
plants to assure safe operations, according to the USW.
Shell representatives told the union more time would be
needed to study the proposal and they would not agree to
language that restricts owners' ability to staff their plants as
they see fit, according to the USW statement.
"Today, we asked questions to clarify the type of
information requested and to agree on the priorities," said
Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh. "We continue to discuss
issues and negotiate with the USW in the hopes of coming to a
mutually satisfactory agreement."
The two sides have been unable to agree since talks started
on Jan. 21 on the size of wage increases and how to monitor
worker fatigue, which is tied to accidents and can be handled
through overtime pay or adding workers.
Shell's U.S. arm is the lead representative for oil
companies at the negotiations for a three-year pact that would
cover 30,000 workers at 63 refineries that together account for
two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
Over the weekend, walkouts widened to include BP Plc's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery and its joint-venture refinery
with Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio.
In total, strikes have been called at 11 plants, including
nine refineries that account for 13 percent of U.S. refining
capacity. About 5,400 workers are now on the picket lines in the
first big refinery strike since 1980.
Companies have called on trained managers to keep their
plants running at nearly normal levels, except for Tesoro Corp
, which opted to shut its Martinez, California, refinery
as part of an already ongoing overhaul.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba and Terry Wade; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman, Lisa Shumaker and Himani Sarkar)