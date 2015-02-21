HOUSTON Feb 20 The U.S. refinery strike was
widening on Friday night as workers at the nation's largest
refinery gave notice of a walkout beginning at 12 a.m. (0600
GMT) Saturday, said sources familiar with negotiations.
Shortly after talks between union and oil company
representatives ended on Friday night, the United Steelworkers
union (USW) notified Motiva Enterprises of a strike
by its members at the company's 600,250 barrel per day (bpd)
refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to the sources.
Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and Saudi Aramco. Shell is the lead oil
company negotiator in talks with the USW for a national
agreement on safety, pay and benefits.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Nick Macfie)