(Adds Shell letter, background, detail)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 21 The U.S. refinery strike widened
on its 20th day, with workers at the nation's largest refinery
walking off jobs and joining picket lines on Saturday as the
United Steelworkers union (USW) pushes for a new contract that
improves wages and safety.
Strikes are underway or have been called at 15 plants,
including 12 refineries with a fifth of U.S. crude processing
capacity. The stoppages, which have forced companies to rely on
trained temporary workers to keep plants running close to
normal, are the largest in the refining sector since 1980.
Shortly after talks between union and oil company
representatives ended on Friday night, the union notified Motiva
Enterprises of a strike by its members at the
company's 600,250 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur,
Texas.
USW members are also scheduled to go on strike by 12 a.m.
Sunday at Motiva's 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana and 238,000
bpd Norco, Louisiana refineries and the Shell Oil Co chemical
plant in Norco, the union said.
"The industry's refusal to meaningfully address safety
issues through good faith bargaining gave us no other option but
to expand our work stoppage," USW International President Leo
Gerard said in a statement.
As of Saturday, no new talks had been scheduled between the
two sides.
Motiva was targeted for the strikes because it is a 50-50
joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco
. Shell's U.S. arm Shell Oil Co is the lead oil
company negotiator in talks with the USW for a national
agreement on safety, pay and benefits.
Shell and the USW were near an agreement for a new contract
on Friday night, but other oil companies were unwilling to
accept the bargain, said sources familiar with the talks.
"As the lead company, Shell has the role to get the oil
companies to come along," said one of the sources. "The (union)
leadership group decided Shell needed to be put on the list of
targeted companies."
A Shell spokesman said the company was disappointed by the
Port Arthur walkout and strike notices to the Louisiana plants.
In a letter Shell has sent to striking employees at its Deer
Park, Texas, refinery and chemical plant, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters, the company said the key sticking point was
non-union contractors who perform daily maintenance, which the
USW would like to see replaced with union workers.
The company said it needed flexibility.
"Hiring flexibility is a proven way to protect our core
Shell workforce and the long-term economic viability of our
workforce," the letter said. "This strategy has served us all
well, as we have not had to conduct any layoffs in decades."
The strike that began Feb. 1 was last expanded Feb. 6, when
workers at BP Plc-operated refineries in Indiana and Ohio
were told to begin a work stoppage the following day.
Workers were already on strike at Shell's 327,000 bpd
joint-venture refinery in Deer Park since the strike began on
Feb. 1.
MOTIVA ISSUES
The Motiva walkout may complicate operations at the Port
Arthur refinery, which has several units shut but did return its
second largest crude distillation unit (CDU) to full production
on Friday night.
The 195,000 bpd CDU is one of three at the refinery that do
the initial refining of crude oil coming into the plant and
provide feedstock for all other production units.
The refinery's largest CDU, which has a rated capacity of
325,000 bpd is running at about 200,000 bpd, the sources said,
because a 60,000 bpd hydrocracking unit is shut due to a
malfunction. The hydrocracker produces motor fuel, primarily
diesel, which has become a lucrative export for U.S. refiners.
Motiva also shut a 92,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic
catalytic cracking unit at the refinery in early January for an
overhaul. It is scheduled to restart in the first half of March.
Shell and the union had been meeting continuously since
talks resumed on Wednesday following a week-long break for the
company to reply to an information request and a counterproposal
from the USW.
Union negotiators have rejected seven contract offer from
Shell.
The USW's lead negotiator, International Vice President Gary
Beevers, has told Reuters that safe staffing levels were a point
of contention in the talks.
The union also wants "no retrogression" language, which
preserves agreements from previous contracts.
In addition to the BP plants, workers are striking at ones
owned by Lyondell Basell, Marathon Petroleum,
and Tesoro in California, Kentucky, Texas and
Washington.
Only one refinery has shut down due to the strike -
Tesoro's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez, California, which was
previously scheduled to undergo maintenance.
The USW wants a three-year pact that would cover 30,000
workers at 63 U.S. refineries with two-thirds of domestic
capacity.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade, Chizu Nomiyama
and Franklin Paul)