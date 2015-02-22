HOUSTON Feb 22 The largest U.S. refinery strike
in 35 years entered its fourth week as workers at 12 refineries
accounting for one-fifth of national production capacity were
walking picket lines as of 12 a.m. CST (0600 GMT) on Sunday,
according to union officials.
A total of 6,550 members of the United Steelworkers union
(USW) at 15 plants, including the 12 refineries, are involved in
the work stoppage that began on Feb. 1 when talks for a new
three-year contract between the USW and lead oil company
negotiator Shell Oil Co stopped.
Talks were resumed but have halted again after nearly
reaching an agreement on Friday, said sources familiar with the
negotiations.
After the latest breakdown between the two sides,
Steelworkers leaders targeted Shell, which is the U.S. arm of
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, calling workers out at a
chemical plant and three refineries in the company's Motiva
Enterprises joint-venture with Saudi Aramco
.
The first work stoppage of the three refineries was at the
nation's largest, the 600,250 barrel per day Port Arthur, Texas,
refinery, where workers walked out at 12 a.m. on Saturday.
Twenty-four hours later, USW members were also picketing at
Motiva's 235,000 bpd Convent, Louisiana, and 238,000 bpd Norco,
Louisiana, refineries and the Shell chemical plant in Norco.
In announcing the strikes, USW International union President
Leo Gerard said they were the result of the industry's
bargaining tactics.
"The industry's refusal to meaningfully address safety
issues through good faith bargaining gave us no other option but
to expand our work stoppage," Gerard said in a statement.
No new talks had been scheduled between the two sides.
Shell and the USW were near an agreement for a new contract
on Friday night, but other oil companies were unwilling to
accept the bargain, said sources familiar with the talks.
"As the lead company, Shell has the role to get the oil
companies to come along," said one of the sources. "The (union)
leadership group decided Shell needed to be put on the list of
targeted companies."
Shell spokesman said it was disappointed by the new strikes.
In a letter Shell has sent to striking employees at its Deer
Park, Texas, refinery and chemical plant, a copy of which was
seen by Reuters, the company said the key sticking point was
non-union contractors who perform daily maintenance, which the
USW would like to see replaced with union workers.
The company said it needed flexibility.
"Hiring flexibility is a proven way to protect our core
Shell workforce and the long-term economic viability of our
workforce," the letter said. "This strategy has served us all
well, as we have not had to conduct any layoffs in decades."
The strike that began Feb. 1 was last expanded Feb. 6, when
workers at BP Plc-operated refineries in Indiana and Ohio
were told to begin a work stoppage the following day.
Workers were already on strike at Shell's 327,000 bpd
joint-venture refinery in Deer Park since the strike began on
Feb. 1.
The strike may complicate operations at the Port Arthur
refinery, where two of three crude distillation units, the
workhores of the refinery, are running below capacity and
fuel-making units are shut for repairs or refurbishment.
Shell and the union met continously from Wednesday through
Friday following a week-long break for the company to reply to
an information request and a counterproposal from the USW.
Union negotiators have rejected seven contract offers from
Shell.
The USW's lead negotiator, International Vice President Gary
Beevers, has told Reuters that safe staffing levels were a point
of contention in the talks.
The union also wants "no retrogression" language, which
preserves agreements from previous contracts.
In addition to the BP, Motiva and Shell plants, workers are
striking at ones owned by Lyondell Basell, Marathon
Petroleum, and Tesoro in California, Kentucky,
Texas and Washington.
Only one refinery has shut down due to the strike -
Tesoro's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez, California, which was
previously scheduled to undergo maintenance.
The USW wants a three-year pact that would cover 30,000
workers at 63 U.S. refineries with two-thirds of domestic
capacity.
Refiners are using trained replacement workers, primarily
managers and engineers to keep plants running at near normal
rates.
