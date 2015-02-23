(Adds possible restart of talks, details from Shell letter)
HOUSTON Feb 22 The largest U.S. refinery strike
in 35 years entered its fourth week on Sunday as workers at 12
refineries accounting for one-fifth of national production
capacity were walking picket lines.
Sources familiar with the negotiations said talks may resume
by mid-week to end the walkout by 6,550 members of the United
Steelworkers union (USW) at 15 plants, including the 12
refineries.
Representatives of both sides said no date has been set to
restart negotiations, however.
The strike comes as U.S. workers seek more pay in a
strengthening economy. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has said its
U.S. workers will get a raise to at least $9 an hour, while West
Coast port workers have reached a tentative deal for a new
contract after a months-long dispute.
The refinery work stoppage began on Feb. 1 when talks for a
new three-year contract between the USW and lead oil company
negotiator Shell Oil Co broke down.
Talks were resumed but halted again after nearly reaching an
agreement on Friday, said sources familiar with the
negotiations.
After the latest breakdown between the two sides,
Steelworkers leaders targeted Shell, which is the U.S. arm of
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, calling workers out at a
chemical plant and three refineries in the company's Motiva
Enterprises joint-venture with Saudi Aramco
.
The work stoppage now includes the nation's largest
refinery, Motiva's 600,250 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur,
Texas, refinery.
USW members are also picketing at Motiva's 235,000 bpd
Convent, Louisiana, and 238,000 bpd Norco, Louisiana, refineries
and the Shell chemical plant in Norco.
In a letter to striking employees at the Shell and Motiva
plants, company officials said Shell has offered annual pay
raises of 2 percent in each of the first two years of a proposed
three-year pact and a 2.5-percent increase in the third year.
The company has also offered to study issues of worker
fatigue, which has been cited as a factor in at least one fatal
accident in the past 10 years.
Shell also told striking employees the key sticking point
was non-union contractors who perform daily maintenance. The USW
would like to see them replaced with union workers.
"Hiring flexibility is a proven way to protect our core
Shell workforce and the long-term economic viability of our
workforce," the letter said. "This strategy has served us all
well, as we have not had to conduct any layoffs in decades."
A union spokeswoman declined comment on Sunday about the
letter.
The Shell letter did not address the absence of
"no-retrogression" language, which keeps agreements from
previous contracts, including several on safety, in place. The
lack of a no-retrogression clause has become a sticking point in
talks, union leaders have said.
Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said no-retrogression language
has not been a focus of the talks so far.
"The four key areas of focus in the negotiations are wages,
healthcare, use of contractors and fatigue," Fisher said. "The
union's 'no retrogression' proposal has not yet been a focus
area of our negotiations."
The USW's lead negotiator, International Vice President Gary
Beevers, has told Reuters that safe staffing levels were a point
of contention in the talks.
Workers are also striking at the Shell refinery and chemical
plant in Deer Park, Texas, and at plants owned by Lyondell
Basell, Marathon Petroleum, and Tesoro
in California, Kentucky, Texas and Washington.
Only one refinery has shut down due to the strike -
Tesoro's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez, California, which was
previously scheduled to undergo maintenance.
The USW wants a new pact that would cover 30,000 workers at
63 U.S. refineries with two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Refiners are using trained replacement workers, primarily
managers and engineers, to keep plants running at near normal
rates.
