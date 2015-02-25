HOUSTON Feb 25 The largest U.S. refinery strike
since 1980 continued through its 25th day on Wednesday with no
movement toward renewed talks to end a walkout by 6,550 union
workers at 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for
one-fifth of domestic capacity.
A spokesman for lead refinery owner representative Shell Oil
Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said no
face-to-face meetings have been scheduled with the United
Steelworkers union (USW) as of Wednesday.
"No date has been set (for talks to resume,)" said Shell
spokesman Ray Fisher. "Not sure if there has been any contact
(between the two sides)."
A USW spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of
negotiations on Wednesday.
Talks for a new three-year contract covering 30,000 USW
members at refineries and chemical plants broke off on Friday,
after which the USW ordered strikes at three Motiva Enterprises
refineries, which are co-owned by Shell.
The union has said its negotiators are available to meet
with Shell.
Sources familiar with the talks have told Reuters that
face-to-face negotiations may not resume this week.
Talks on local issues are set to begin again on Friday
between LyondellBasell and the USW local union
representing workers at the company's Houston refinery, said
sources close to the negotiations.
A Lyondell spokesman declined to discuss the status of
negotiations with the local union.
The second-largest crude distillation unit at BP Plc's
413,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Whiting,
Indiana, where about 1,100 USW members are on strike, was
undergoing repairs on Wednesday after a malfunction this
morning.
Companies have called on temporary replacement workers to
keep plants running at nearly normal levels.
USW's International President Leo Gerard announced an
agreement on Wednesday with Sean Garvey, president of North
America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU), which represents
workers who build and overhaul refinery units.
The union is seeking to win back daily refinery maintenance
jobs now performed by non-union contractors, but not jobs
performed by NABTU, Gerard and Garvey said.
The two union leaders also said NABTU members will respect
the USW picket lines and not perform work that had been done by
striking workers.
However, new construction by NABTU members will be permitted
and USW will assist building trades unions in facilitating the
work.
USW members work at more than 200 U.S. oil terminals,
pipelines, refineries and chemical plants.
