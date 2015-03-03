By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, March 3 Personal friendships are
turning sour as some workers cross picket lines in the lingering
U.S. refinery strike, with companies pushing laborers to return
to work by saying they could lose their bonuses.
A month into the biggest U.S. refinery walkout in 35 years,
money is tight as strike pay from the United Steelworkers union
is a fraction of normal wages.
About 6,550 workers are on strike at 15 plants, including 12
refineries with a fifth of U.S. capacity. Companies are relying
on temporary replacements to keep plants open.
Up to 70 employees, out of 800, at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
Deer Park, Texas, refinery have decided to return to
work, prompting feelings of betrayal, sources with knowledge of
the situation said.
"I don't know if I could go back. I don't know if I could
look them in the eye," one striking worker said of returning to
work with those who have crossed the picket line.
Another striking worker, who like his peer declined to be
identified, complained of frayed personal ties. "Friendships are
gone," he said.
Shell has said it did not initiate contact with laborers who
returned to work. Many of them were on strike, but are not
formal union members under Texas' right-to-work laws.
On Monday, Tesoro Corp., which has been hit by
walk-outs at three of its West Coast refineries, appeared to ask
employees to give up the strike by saying those at work would
receive their 2014 bonuses.
"This week those of us at work and eligible will receive the
monetary recognition of our 2014 efforts in the form of (a
bonus)," Tesoro executive Keith Casey said in a letter to
employees, a copy of which was shared with reporters.
Striking workers in Texas said the mood was tense.
"Before we went out, all we heard from the managers was
'We're one site, we're one team.' Now they won't even talk to
us," said a third striking Deer Park worker.
Negotiations between the USW and Shell, which leads talks
for the oil companies, will resume on Wednesday. A deal was
nearly reached last week but collapsed.
The USW has pushed for higher pay and more jobs under a
three-year contract that would include tougher rules to prevent
fatigue, which the union has tied to accidents.
But focusing on fatigue could hurt overtime. Some workers
earn about $70,000 a year before extra time.
