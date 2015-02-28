(Recasts with USW message)
HOUSTON Feb 27 Negotiations to settle the
largest U.S. refinery strike are set to resume on March 4, the
union and lead oil company negotiator said on Friday, the 27th
day of the work stoppage.
Talks between Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch
Shell Plc and the United Steelworkers union (USW) broke
off on Feb. 20 after refinery owners balked at a settlement. The
union then ordered a strike by workers at three Motiva
Enterprises refineries, including the nation's
largest, all co-owned by Shell.
A total of 6,550 workers are walking picket lines at 15
plants, including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of
U.S. domestic production capacity.
"Industry needs to bargain a fair and safe contract or see
the strike expand," the USW said on Friday.
It was unclear whether the negotiators for both sides would
meet face-to-face or communicate via a conference call or other
means.
"We can confirm that Shell and USW have agreed to speak next
Wednesday as both parties continue efforts to reach a mutually
satisfactory agreement," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher. "No
further details are available."
The USW has said it is seeking to retain safety provisions
from previous contracts and tighten fatigue standards for
workers, as well as win back daily maintenance jobs now done by
non-union contractors.
Shell and other companies have said the strike came about
because of the union's insistence on replacing the non-union
contractors with USW members, which would impair management's
flexibility in refinery staffing.
Companies have called on temporary replacement workers to
keep plants running at nearly normal levels.
Only one refinery, Tesoro Corp's
166,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Martinez, California, plant was
shut due in part to the strike.
The Martinez refinery was due to undergo a multi-unit
overhaul closing down half its production prior to the strike.
Tesoro decided to shut the entire refinery but has said it would
resume production once the overhaul is completed.
