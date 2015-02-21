HOUSTON Feb 20 Lead U.S. oil company negotiator
Shell Oil Co said face-to-face negotiations on Friday with the
United Steelworkers union (USW) failed to yield an agreement to
end the 20-day-old U.S. refinery strike.
Workers at several refineries and chemical plants were
waiting for instructions to join the more than 5,000 workers at
11 plants, including nine refineries accounting for 13 percent
of U.S. production capacity, walking picket lines in the largest
national refinery strike since 1980.
Rumors about a tentative deal between the USW and Shell Oil,
which is the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, were
being swapped through text messages, emails and phone calls
among oil industry insiders throughout the night.
"Discussions with the United Steelworkers concluded for this
evening with no agreement in place," said Shell spokesman Ray
Fisher.
The Steelworkers said in a message to members and news
media, including Reuters, that talks were continuing.
A USW spokeswoman confirmed the text message, but had no
further information whether the talks were continuing on Friday
night or some future date.
Shell and the union have been meeting continuously since
talks resumed on Wednesday following a week-long break for the
company to reply to an information request and a counterproposal
from the USW.
Union negotiators rejected the seventh contract offer from
Shell on Thursday night.
Earlier this week, the USW's lead negotiator, International
Vice President Gary Beevers, told Reuters that safe staffing
levels at refineries and chemical plants were a sticking point
in the talks.
The strike widened on Feb. 6, when workers at two refineries
operated by BP Plc were told to walk off their jobs the
following day.
In addition to the two BP-operated plants, workers are
striking at refineries and plants owned by Lyondell Basell
, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Shell, and Tesoro Corp
in California, Kentucky, Texas and Washington state.
Only one refinery has shut down due to the strike.
Tesoro Corp's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez,
California was scheduled prior to the strike for a partial
shutdown to perform a planned multi-unit overhaul. Company
officials decided to idle the entire plant after the walkout
began and said production would not resume for the duration of
the work stoppage.
The USW is seeking a three-year, industrywide pact that
would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together
account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Companies have called on temporary replacement workers to
keep plants running at nearly normal levels.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)