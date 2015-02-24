(Updates with union message, Tesoro letter, restart plan)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 23 Talks to end the largest U.S.
refinery strike in 35 years are not expected to resume this
week, sources familiar with the negotiations said on Monday
after the number of plants hit by walkouts increased over the
weekend.
Face-to-face meetings between the United Steelworkers union
(USW) and lead refinery owner representative Shell Oil Co, the
U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, might remain on hold
until the second week of March, the sources said.
The halt in talks comes after the USW pulled workers from
three Motiva Enterprises LLC refineries in Louisiana
and Texas co-owned by Shell after oil companies balked at a
possible settlement.
Over the weekend, sources said negotiations might resume by
the middle of this week.
About 6,550 workers are walking picket lines at 15 plants,
including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of U.S.
refining capacity. Refiners are using trained replacement
workers, primarily managers and engineers, to keep plants
running close to normal.
In a text message on Monday night sent to union members and
the news media, the USW called on Shell to return to the
negotiating table.
A spokesman said Shell looks forward to resuming
negotiations.
More information might come from a news conference USW
International President Leo Gerard has scheduled for Tuesday
morning in Atlanta.
In a letter to employees, Shell said the major sticking
point in the talks was the USW's push to shift daily maintenance
work from non-union contractors to union members.
The company said it offered a 6.5 percent increase in pay to
the USW over the three years of the agreement.
In a letter on Monday night, Tesoro Corp Executive
Vice President Keith Casey urged striking workers to return to
work at company refineries on the West Coast.
"I can confirm we have had folks make this decision and
rejoin us at all of our refineries," Casey said. "The same is
occurring across the industry."
Casey also said Tesoro is preparing to restart its 166,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Martinez, California, which has
been shut since Feb. 6 for a planned multi-unit overhaul.
Workers are also striking at the Shell refinery and chemical
plant in Deer Park, Texas, and at plants in California, Indiana,
Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Washington owned by BP Plc,
Lyondell Basell NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp and
Tesoro.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Andre Grenon and Lisa
Shumaker)