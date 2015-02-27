(Adds Shell confirms contact)
HOUSTON Feb 26 The United Steelworkers union
(USW) and representatives for several U.S. refineries discussed
on Thursday a possible resumption of face-to-face negotiations
to settle a 26-day strike, two people familiar with the
discussions told Reuters.
No date had been set as of Thursday for resuming direct
meetings with Shell Oil Co, which is representing the refiners,
the sources said.
About 6,550 USW members were on strike at 15 plants,
including 12 refineries that account for one-fifth of national
capacity.
"The USW continues to be ready and willing to resume
negotiations with Shell at any time," said union spokeswoman
Lynne Hancock. "Other than that, I don't have any information on
when talks will resume."
Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, confirmed making contact with the union.
Direct meetings between negotiators for the USW and Shell
broke off on Friday, after refinery owners balked at a possible
settlement and the union ordered walkouts at three Motiva
Enterprises LLC refineries co-owned by Shell.
The USW has said it is seeking to retain safety provisions
from previous contracts and tighten fatigue standards for
workers, as well as win back daily maintenance jobs now done by
non-union contractors.
Shell and other companies have said the strike came about
because of the union's insistence on replacing the non-union
contractors with USW members, which would impair management's
flexibility in refinery staffing.
Companies have called on temporary replacement workers to
keep plants running at nearly normal levels.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Ken Wills
and Gopakumar Warrier)