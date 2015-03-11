(Adds Shell comment, background)
HOUSTON, March 11 The United Steelworkers union
(USW) signaled that lead refinery owner representative Shell Oil
Co may offer a possible settlement in the coming days that could
end the largest refinery strike in 35 years.
In a message issued on Wednesday night, the union said it
was assembling its policy committee, which represents the rank
and file, to review proposals from industry during contract
talks.
"Bargaining is continuing," the USW said in the message.
"Policy committee traveling to Houston to review any proposals.
Time for industry to bargain fair and safe deal."
The strike by 6,550 USW members at 15 plants, including 12
refineries accounting for one-fifth of U.S. crude oil
processiing capacity, finished its 39th day on Wednesday.
A Shell spokesman said the two sides were continuing
face-to-face discussions into Wednesday night.
"Shell and the USW continue to talk," said Shell spokesman
Cameron Yost "We remain committed to negotiating a mutually
satisfactory agreement."
The national agreement being negotiated by the USW and Shell
Oil, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, will set
the floor on pay and benefits as well as set standards on some
safety issues.
That agreement must be combined with agreements on local
issues at each refinery and chemical plant and then voted on by
the membership of the local union for the contract to take
effect at each site.
Most refineries where the contracts expired along with the
previous national agreement on Feb. 1 are operating on rolling
24-hour contract extensions, which will remain in place until a
contract is adopted.
At the striking plants, it would likely take about two weeks
for approval of a contract and the return of workers to their
jobs.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan
Oatis)