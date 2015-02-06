HOUSTON Feb 6 A strike by U.S. refinery workers is set to widen late Saturday night as walkouts have been scheduled at BP Plc refineries in Indiana and Ohio, said a BP spokesman.

Strikes by hourly workers represented by the United Steelworkers union (USW) are set to begin at BP's Whiting, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio, refineries at 11:59 local time Saturday. The Ohio refinery is a joint venture with Husky Energy .

About 4,000 workers are currently on strike at nine plants in California, Kentucky and Texas, including seven refineries that account for 10 percent of U.S. refining capacity. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)