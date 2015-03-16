By Erwin Seba
| HOUSTON, March 16
HOUSTON, March 16 A tentative national agreement
to end a six-week strike at twelve U.S. refineries has struggled
to win ratification at eight plants as workers and companies
struggle to settle local issues, according to union officials.
The deal reached on Thursday by the United Steelworkers
(USW) and lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
to end the biggest walkout of its kind in 35 years is
showing signs of quick passage at just four plants.
The four sites where the deal is finding support and
progress is being made on local issues are at facilities owned
or co-owned by Shell.
Workers at these plants, which include three Motiva
Enterprises refineries, have scheduled or are
expected to hold votes this week to ratify the agreement. They
could be back at work next week.
But local labor talks were stalled at other plants as union
chapters try to address issues not covered by the national deal
that defines rules for pay, healthcare and safety.
The delays mean companies will have to continue relying on
temporary workers to keep their plants running. The stoppages
affected plants with a fifth of U.S. crude processing capacity.
"(The)fight continues at Tesoro, Lyondell, BP, Marathon and
others still face challenges with local issues," the USW said
Sunday.
Lyondell Basell Industries broke off negotiations
on Saturday with the USW chapter from its Houston refinery, the
union said.
The company halted talks claiming 'the Union needed a
cooling off period,'" USW local 13-227 said in a letter to its
members.
It said the company negotiators provided no further
explanation. Lyondell spokesman George Smalley said the company
would not comment for now.
A source familiar with the talks said the company may be
waiting to see if more workers cross the picket line at the
plant. About 10 percent of the more than 400 workers represented
by USW local 13-227 have returned to work there.
On Friday, the USW said a strike at the Marathon Petroleum
Corp's Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas,
would continue at least until the company agrees to accept the
national settlement reached last week.
A Marathon spokesman said the company would be meeting with
the union but would have no further comment.
Other strikes are at three Tesoro Corp West Coast
refineries, BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana refinery and BP's
joint-venture refinery in Toledo, Ohio with Husky Energy
.
(Editing by Terry Wade and W Simon)