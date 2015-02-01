(Updates after deadline missed)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Jan 31 Union leaders and oil companies
were unable to agree on a new labor accord on Saturday for
workers at 63 U.S. refineries as a deadline passed that could
lead to a strike.
The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a text message
sent to members that the latest offer from companies was
"insulting and fails to address issues that matter to members."
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the lead negotiator for U.S.
refinery owners, has said it does not comment on details of
labor negotiations. The USW talks have been occurring against a
backdrop of falling oil prices.
"We remain committed to resolving our differences with the
USW at the negotiating table," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher.
The expiring national contract covers about 30,000 hourly
workers at plants that together have two-thirds of U.S. refining
capacity.
Failure to reach an accord could lead to walkouts, though
some refineries have contracts in place with local union
chapters that would keep operations running. In the event of
strikes, companies have said they would call on trained managers
to use as replacement workers.
The proposal rejected on Saturday was the fourth offer
turned down by the USW since negotiations for a new three-year
agreement began on Jan. 21. The contract began expiring at 12:01
a.m. Eastern Time (0401 GMT) on Sunday.
The Steelworkers issued strike notices on Friday night to
several U.S. refineries where contracts expire on Sunday. While
the current national agreement expires on Sunday, each refinery
has an individual contract based on the national agreement.
A strike notice is legal notification of a possible strike
by a labor union at that location. It does not mean that a
strike will take place.
"All of the locals that have contracts expiring on Feb. 1
were instructed to issue strike notices to the companies," one
of several sources said.
The sources did not know which refineries received the
notices, but only those plants where the local contract expires
at 12:01 a.m. local time on Sunday in the time zone where each
refinery is located.
Exxon Mobil Corp said its refinery in Beaumont,
Texas, received a strike notice.
USW International Vice President Gary Beevers, who is
negotiating on behalf of the union, will decide at which
refineries strikes will take place after the contract expires.
The USW is seeking annual pay raises double those of the
last agreement. It also wants work that has been given in the
past to nonunion contractors to start going to USW members, a
tighter policy to prevent workplace fatigue, and reductions in
members' out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.
DROPPING CRUDE PRICES
The drop in oil prices since last summer may have cut the
union's ability to win its objectives, said an oil industry
analyst.
"I think the union would have had a lot more leverage six
months ago when the price (of oil) was $100 a barrel," said
Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. "But
now, when the industry is facing hard times and layoffs have
been announced, their bargaining power is limited."
Independent refiners, such as Valero Energy Corp,
have reaped big profit in recent quarters by tapping cheap
inland crudes from the U.S. shale oil revolution, while
integrated companies like Exxon Mobil have seen their U.S.
refining units provide a cushion against falling prices that
have hurt their upstream businesses.
"The drop in oil prices has benefited the refining side of
the oil majors' operations and also the independent refiners as
well," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. "Even though the
refiners' margins may not be as high as they were before the oil
price decrease, the refiners are still making money."
West Texas Intermediate crude delivered at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, oil hub finished on Friday at $47.76 a barrel.
Oil prices rose more than 8 percent on Friday due to an
attack by Islamic State militants toward the Iraqi oil
production center of Kirkuk.
Analyst Lipow does not expect oil or gasoline prices will go
up in the event of a strike.
"Attacks on Kirkuk will drive up prices, but a strike by the
USW will not," he said.
(Writing by Terry Wade in Houston; editing by Bernard Orr and
Matthew Lewis)