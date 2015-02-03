HOUSTON Feb 3 At tense meetings just days
before the first major U.S. refinery strike in 35 years was
called on Sunday, union leaders grew increasingly pessimistic
about getting a new labor contract and a sizable wage increase.
"The chances of there being an agreement are that of a
snowball in hell," one of them complained as the deadline
imposed by the expiring contract loomed.
Officials from Royal Dutch Shell Plc , the
lead negotiator for oil companies, were repeatedly saying it
would be too hard to meet the union's demands for a new
three-year contract to lift pay and tighten safety practices,
several union officials told Reuters.
But what most frustrated the United Steelworkers union (USW)
was something they had never seen before: an intransigent Shell.
A Shell official declined to comment on the tone and
sticking points of the negotiations that broke down on Sunday,
leading to walkouts. Shell negotiators had made five offers that
were all rejected by the union, and the company said on Sunday
that it was committed to resolving differences with the USW.
Late on Monday, Shell said representatives from the company
resumed communications with the union "in hopes of coming to a
mutually satisfactory contract agreement."
A union official said both sides met but no progress was
made.
From the union's standpoint, Shell has always been the most
flexible of the oil companies, much easier to negotiate with
than Exxon Mobil Corp or Marathon Petroleum Corp
.
In fact, the USW enjoys the right to pick which company will
head up negotiations and specifically chose Shell this year for
its perceived flexibility. Shell forged deals with the union in
2006, 2009 and 2012.
Those contracts were considered successes, especially after
a months-long walkout in 1980, a time people still talk about as
a low point for disputes in the sector.
This year, however, was different. John Abbott took over as
Shell's refining chief in 2013 and Ben van Beurden became chief
executive officer in 2014.
This time, there were new faces on the negotiating team from
Shell, and a 50 percent slide in oil prices since
June cast a shadow over the talks as companies slashed spending.
After days of friction, Shell cut off talks on Sunday, a
move that stunned the union.
"We were very, very shocked," USW International President
Leo Gerard told Reuters on Monday. "Shell has been a responsible
lead company in years past. We have been able to have rational,
reasonable negotiations with them."
Feeling they had no other option, the union called a strike
at nine plants with a combined 10 percent of U.S. refining
capacity.
Mystified by Shell's change in tone from previous contract
talks, some striking workers on Monday said they think that oil
companies, seeing that many older refinery workers are retiring,
are trying to test the strength of younger union members.
Cutting off talks that began Jan. 21 may have just been a
ploy, they said, so that the companies can push for a deal that
limits new costs - a move that would please nervous
shareholders.
Indeed, some people picketing on Monday near Houston said
Shell may have given the union a big head fake and that the
company would soon reopen talks.
The union is seeking annual pay raises of 6 percent, double
the size of those in the last agreement. It also wants work that
has been given in the past to non-union contractors to start
going to USW members, a tighter policy to prevent workplace
fatigue, and reductions in members' out-of-pocket payments for
healthcare.
