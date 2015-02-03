(Adds comment from executives at oil companies)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 3 At tense meetings just days
before the first major U.S. refinery strike in 35 years was
called on Sunday, union leaders grew increasingly pessimistic
about getting a new labor contract and a sizable wage increase.
"The chances of there being an agreement are that of a
snowball in hell," one of them complained as the deadline
imposed by the expiring contract loomed.
Officials from Royal Dutch Shell Plc , the
lead negotiator for the oil companies, were repeatedly saying
it would be too hard to meet the union's demands for a new
three-year contract to lift pay and tighten safety practices,
several union officials told Reuters.
But what most frustrated the United Steelworkers union (USW)
was something they had never seen before: an intransigent Shell.
The USW had always viewed Shell as the most flexible of the
big oil companies, much easier to negotiate with than Exxon
Mobil Corp or Marathon Petroleum Corp. In fact,
the union picks the company to head up negotiations and
specifically chose Shell this year for its perceived
flexibility.
"We were very, very shocked," USW International President
Leo Gerard said about Shell's decision to cut off talks on
Sunday.
"Shell has been a responsible lead company in years past. We
have been able to have rational, reasonable negotiations with
them," Gerard told Reuters on Monday.
A Shell official declined to comment on the details of the
labor negotiations. Before it suspended talks, Shell had made
five offers that were all rejected by the union.
Late on Monday, Shell said it had resumed contact with the
union "in hopes of coming to a mutually satisfactory contract
agreement." The USW said on Tuesday that no meetings have been
scheduled for new contract negotiations.
Oil industry executives said they were surprised at how
tough going the talks were, adding that representatives from the
national union appeared to be taking a harder line than local
union leaders.
Disagreements over how to monitor worker fatigue, which is
tied to accidents, were especially thorny, they said.
Unlike in previous negotiations, there is a "big disconnect"
between the locals and the national union, according to two
refining executives.
A text message seen by Reuters sent by the union to its
members on Jan. 25 said companies were "play(ing) games" at
local negotiating tables.
HISTORY OF FLEXIBILITY
Shell had forged deals with the union in 2006, 2009 and
2012. Those contracts were considered successes, especially
after a months-long walkout in 1980, a time people still talk
about as a low point for disputes in the sector.
This year, however, was different. John Abbott took over as
Shell's refining chief in 2013 and Ben van Beurden became chief
executive officer in 2014.
This time, there were new faces on the negotiating team from
Shell, and a 50 percent slide in oil prices since
June cast a shadow over the talks as companies slashed spending.
Feeling they had no other option, the union called a strike
at nine plants with a combined 10 percent of U.S. refining
capacity.
Mystified by Shell's change in tone from previous contract
talks, some striking workers on Monday said they think that oil
companies, seeing that many older refinery workers are retiring,
are trying to test the strength of younger union members.
Cutting off talks that began Jan. 21 may have just been a
ploy, they said, so that the companies can push for a deal that
limits new costs - a move that would please shareholders.
Indeed, some people picketing on Monday near Houston said
Shell may have given the union a big head fake and that the
company would soon reopen talks.
The union is seeking annual pay raises of 6 percent, double
the size of those in the last agreement. It also wants work that
has been given in the past to non-union contractors to start
going to USW members, a tighter policy to prevent workplace
fatigue, and reductions in members' out-of-pocket payments for
healthcare.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Writing by Terry
Wade; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Bernard Orr)