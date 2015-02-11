(New throughout, adds details on when talks are scheduled to
resume, background on strikes)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 11 A Royal Dutch Shell spokeswoman
said on Wednesday that talks with the United Steelworkers union
(USW) were not broken off on the 11th day of a refinery workers
strike, contrary to a media report in the morning.
"We are focused on the extensive information request (from
the USW)" said Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh. "The lines
of communication remain open."
A USW spokeswoman said the union was ready to continue talks
with Shell Oil Co, the lead negotiator for U.S. refinery owners.
"We're open for negotiations," said USW spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock. "We're always willing to talk to Shell."
Oil traders said on Wednesday morning that a media outlet
had reported that the talks had broken off. The Shell
spokeswoman said the report was "incorrect."
According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the two
sides did not meet on Wednesday as Shell said it needed more
time to fulfill an information request from the union about the
use of non-union contractors, one of the sticking points in the
talks. About 5,400 workers are on picket lines in the first big
refinery strike since 1980.
The sides are next scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 18,
the sources said.
Since the talks started on Jan. 21, sticking points have
included the use of non-union contractors and how to monitor
worker fatigue. Wage increases and health benefits are also on
the table.
Shell is the lead negotiator with the USW on a three-year
industry-wide pact that would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S.
refineries that together account for two-thirds of domestic
capacity.
Over the weekend, walkouts widened to include BP Plc's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery and its joint-venture refinery
with Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio.
In total, strikes have been called at 11 plants, including
nine refineries that account for 13 percent of U.S. refining
capacity.
Companies have called on trained temporary replacement
workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels,
except for Tesoro Corp, which opted to shut its
Martinez, California, refinery as part of an already ongoing
overhaul.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)