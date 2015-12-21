(Adds union announcement of appointment)

HOUSTON Dec 21 A United Steelworkers union (USW) safety official has been tapped to lead the 30,000 U.S. refinery and chemical plant workers represented by the labor organization, a USW spokeswoman said on Monday.

Kim Nibarger, a union safety specialist and former refinery unit operator, will take over as chairman of the USW's oil bargaining program on Jan. 1, USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock said.

Nibarger replaces Gary Beevers, who retired at the end of November after nine years as international vice president of the union.

Nibarger was not available for comment.

"We're pleased to announce Kim Nibarger as the new chairman of our oil sector," Hancock said. "He has years of experience in refinery operations and improving health and safety within the oil industry."

The oil bargaining program drafts a national pattern agreement that sets fundamental pay and benefits along with safety policies that are then combined with agreements on local issues to create contracts between local unions and refineries.

The head of the program must approve an individual contract before it can be signed by a local union.

In February, the USW launched walkouts at 12 refineries, accounting for one-fifth of U.S. crude oil processing capacity, and three chemical plants after talks with industry representative Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, failed to yield a new contract.

A four-year national pattern agreement between the USW and plant owners was reached in early March. The last strike ended in June.

Nibarger was a member of the USW negotiating team during national contract talks in 2009, 2012 and 2015. He was a unit operator at the Shell refinery in Anacortes, Washington, before going to work for the Steelworkers on safety issues. He lives in Pittsburgh, where the union is headquartered.

Nibarger was the union's lead investigator for deadly refinery accidents including the 2005 explosion at the Texas City, Texas, plant, which was then owned by BP Plc, Hancock said.

The USW represents the largest U.S. group of unionized oil industry workers. The International Union of Operating Engineers and International Brotherhood of Teamsters also represents refinery and chemical plant workers. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby and Richard Chang)