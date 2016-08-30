(Adds Motiva, Shell statements, details, background)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Aug 30 Motiva Enterprises LLC
said on Tuesday the division of its U.S. refining
assets between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco
IPO-ARMO.SE would take place on April 1, 2017, months later
than originally expected.
The two Motiva partners announced last March they would
divide their 20-year-old joint venture. The split, according to
sources, had been expected to take place this October after
completion of negotiations between Shell and Saudi Aramco over
the division of assets and compensation due the partners.
"While Shell and Saudi Aramco work out the details of the
transaction, Motiva is focused on preparing the organization to
function as an autonomous entity," Motiva spokeswoman Angela
Goodwin said in an emailed statement. "The separation
transaction between Motiva's owners is targeted to close April
1, 2017."
The main sticking point between the two companies has been
Shell's demand for $2 billion as part of the breakup, sources
close to the talks told Reuters in July.
A Shell spokesman said that given the partners' long history
together, a change in the timing of the split was not
surprising.
"Discontinuing the Motiva joint venture and dividing the
assets, liabilities, and businesses between Shell and Saudi
Aramco is a complex process given the long-standing nature of
our relationship," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher. "With a
process this complex, it's typical to have adjustments and
shifts in agreements and timing."
In the March 16 announcement of plans to break up Motiva,
the partners said they had signed a non-binding letter of intent
under which Saudi Aramco would keep the Motiva name and the
603,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the
nation's largest.
Aramco would also take over 26 distribution terminals and
have exclusive license to use the Shell brand for gasoline and
diesel sales in Texas, the majority of the Mississippi River
Valley, and the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.
Shell is slated to become sole owner of two Louisiana
refineries with a combined capacity of 472,700 bpd and
Shell-branded gasoline stations in Florida, Louisiana and the
Northeastern United States.
Sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday the
negotiations were focused on a different division of the
distribution terminals to reduce or eliminate Shell's demand for
a payment.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade and Peter
Cooney)