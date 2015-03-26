BRIEF-Saia says Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Pennsylvania & New Jersey are operational
* Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey are operational
HOUSTON, March 26 Motiva Enterprises said on Thursday it plans to integrate operations at its two Louisiana refineries near New Orleans, Convent and Norco, to take advantage of increased U.S. crude oil production. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
* Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei