* PKN reported Q4 net loss of $325 mln

* Loss twice as big as expected due to impairments

* Sees its refining margin growing in January (Adds details, analyst comment)

WARSAW, Jan 23 Poland's largest oil company PKN Orlen posted a quarterly net loss twice as large as expected, due to impairments, a slump in the value of oil reserves and higher financial costs.

Despite growing refining margins, the state-controlled refiner reported a 1.22 billion zloty ($325 million) net loss in the fourth quarter compared with the 631 million zloty loss forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The company made a loss of 421 million in the same period the year before.

PKN also reported a record full-year loss of 5.81 billion zlotys, including impairment charges of 311 million for its Canadian upstream unit TriOil.

"The results are worse than expected mainly due to impairments," DM BZ WBK analyst Tomasz Kasowicz said.

Falling crude oil prices also resulted in PKN's inventory valuation declining by 1.59 billion zlotys in the fourth quarter.

PKN's operating profit, when adjusted for the negative impact of oil prices on its inventories, rose to 775 million zlotys from 49 million a year earlier.

The company said it saw its refining margin growing to $5.6 at the beginning of the year from $5 in the fourth quarter, adding it planned to keep 2015 investments at last year's level of 3.8 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.7529 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Mark Potter)