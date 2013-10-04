* Huge Asian, Mideast and U.S. refineries battle for
overseas markets
* Tankers double size as product moves further afield
* Storage terminals built to guarantee supplies
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 4 New ultra-modern refineries and
major traders are shifting to longer-haul tankers and large
storage terminals in key hubs as they reverse a decades-old
pattern in their battle for new markets.
The latest refineries in Asia, the Middle East and the
United States benefit from lower feedstock and energy costs and
fewer taxes and regulations.
That allows them to compete against local refineries in
Europe, Latin America and Africa to sell products such as
gasoline, diesel, gasoil and jet fuel.
Keen to sell larger volumes, refiners are using 75,000-tonne
tankers, known as LR2s, which are double the size of the
traditional oil product tankers.
The heavyweights of export-oriented refiners are Reliance
Industries 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar
refinery in India and the new 400,000 bpd Jubail refinery in
Saudi Arabia, a joint venture with Total
.
"The whole dynamics (of trading) are changing," Dario
Scaffardi, general manager of Saras Group, an independent
Italian refiner, told the Oil & Money conference in London this
week.
"The basics of refining have always been to have refining
centres close to consumption centers and crude on the long haul
and the products were in the short haul. A lot of logistical
problems related to bringing small parcels of product to a
variety of small ports," Scaffardi said.
"This model has been challenged and changed and Reliance
shows us that you can have models where you are shipping LR2
vessels around the world and the logistics is adapting to that.
We will probably need to move to big size and some sort of
vertical integration."
Big plants on the United States Gulf Coast, such as the
600,000 bpd Motiva refinery at Port Arthur, owned by Royal Dutch
Shell and Saudi Aramco, are also targeting the
international market as they ramp up gasoline and diesel
production thanks to the abundance of domestic light sweet shale
oil.
Traders including Shell, Total and Vitol have in recent
months also started using more LR2 vessels to ship diesel from
the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe, an increasingly busy trading
route.
"The transition in the ships that are being used has been
enormous. We are using ships that are twice the size of those
that were used 20 years ago that can make a $3-$4 a barrel
difference in shipping costs," Tony Fountain, head of refining
and marketing at Reliance said at the conference.
The flow of oil products from overseas markets is taking a
heavy toll on Europe's refining industry where many plants
closed down in recent years due to falling demand and high
costs.
SUPPLY SECURITY
The refiners and traders are also investing in large storage
terminals in trading hubs in order to guarantee supply flows in
case of shipping disruptions.
"In all our key markets, whether its Singapore, the
Mediterranean, Rotterdam or New York, we hold storage in all of
those. Hopefully there is confidence with the buyer that you are
not totally dependent on the next cargo," Reliance's Fountain
said.
Global refining capacity is set to grow by around 10 percent
over the next five years to 106.7 million bpd and outpace
demand, expected to be around 95 million bpd.
Competition among refiners will only increase.
"The European refineries are being undermined by the big
investments in India and the Middle East Gulf," Rob Nijst, CEO
of Vitol Tank Terminal Int (VTTI), a venture of top oil trader
Vitol, told Reuters in an interview.
"The key here is to have terminals that are able to receive
big ships. These refineries will produce large cargoes," Aernout
Boot, commercial director for VTTI, said during the same
interview.
(Editing by William Hardy)