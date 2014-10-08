(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 7 The United States imported more
than 7 million barrels per day of crude oil during the first
seven months of the year, despite the shale boom, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Crude imports have fallen from a peak of almost 14 million
barrels per day in 2006, but they still account for almost half
the barrels processed by U.S. refineries.
Some observers have expressed unease about lifting the ban
on crude exports while the United States continues to rely on
imports to meet such a high proportion of its needs.
"With regard to the oil export question, we are looking at
that," Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said in an interview with
Platts earlier this month. "But a very important point that is
just not emphasized is we remain a very large importer of oil."
The problem with looking at broad aggregates like this,
however, is that not all crude oils are created equal. It is not
possible to treat them all as substitutes for each other.
Crudes vary considerably in terms of density, acidity, type
of hydrocarbon molecules they contain, and presence of
impurities such as sulphur and heavy metals such as nickel and
vanadium.
And refiners are very fussy about the quality of crude oil
that they process. It is most definitely not the case that any
old crude can be processed in any old refinery.
Too much acid or salt and the refinery's equipment will be
damaged by corrosion. Too many heavy metals and the catalysts
will be poisoned. Too much sulphur and it becomes hard to meet
specifications for finished fuels. And oil of the wrong density
makes it impossible to maximise the efficiency of the refinery's
distillation tower and other units.
Most refineries handle a range of crudes by blending them to
ensure the average quality stays close to target. They employ
complex computer models to tell them which crudes to buy based
on current crude and product prices, the refinery's technical
specifications and the desired blend quality.
But refineries only have flexibility within a fairly narrow
range. Blended crude quality must be kept within tight quality
limits.
Keeping average quality within operating limits means that
U.S. refineries could struggle to process all the country's
domestic output long before imports fall to zero.
In fact, U.S. refiners could start running up against their
operating limits in the next six to 12 months, even while the
country is importing more than 5-6 million barrels every day.
OCEAN OF LIGHT OIL
In the case of the shale boom and U.S. oil trade, the key
characteristic of the crude oil is its relative density or
specific gravity.
The industry measures the density or specific gravity of
crude using an arbitrary scale established by the American
Petroleum Institute (API) and known as degrees API, which
compares the density of oil to water at a specific temperature.
Water has a specific gravity of 10 degrees API. Extra heavy
oils such as bitumen, which are denser than water, have a
specific gravity of less than 10 degrees. Heavy oils, which are
less dense than water, have a specific gravity of between 10
degrees and about 25 degrees. Medium crudes have a specific
gravity between 25 and 35 degrees. Oils with a specific gravity
of more than 35 degrees are known as light crudes.
Different organisations employ slightly different cut-off
points between heavy, medium and light oils, but the difference
is usually only a matter of a few degrees. In general, anything
denser than about 25 degrees is classified as heavy oil,
anything lighter than 35 degrees is light oil, and medium oils
are those in between.
U.S. refiners have shown a strong preference for a medium
blend. Since 1985, the average density of oil processed by U.S.
refiners has been fairly steady and not varied much in the short
term. In statistical terms, the weighted average specific
gravity has been 31.1 degrees with a standard deviation of just
0.7 degrees (link.reuters.com/vuc23w).
The problem for U.S. refiners is that almost all the extra
oil being produced as a result of the shale boom is much lighter
than they would like.
"Roughly 96 percent of the 1.8 million barrels per day
growth in (domestic) production between 2011 and 2013 consisted
of ... grades with API gravity of 40 or above," according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration ("U.S. crude oil
production forecast - analysis of crude types" May 2014).
APPROACHING BLENDING LIMIT
If refiners had purchased and processed all the extra
domestic oil without making adjustments to the other types of
crude they buy, the specific gravity of the blend would have
soared, making the refining process much less efficient.
Instead, refiners have held the average blend quality
constant by substituting domestic crude for imported light oils,
while maintaining imports of medium-heavy and heavy oils.
So while imports of medium-heavy and heavy oils (with
specific gravity of less than 30 degrees) have remained roughly
constant at 4.5-5.0 million barrels per day since 2007, imports
of medium-light and light oils have shrivelled from 6 million
barrels per day to just over 2 million. (link.reuters.com/xuc23w)
Imports of the lightest oils, the closest substitutes for
domestic shale production, have been slashed from 2.5 million
barrels in 2007 per day to just 500,000 in the first seven
months of 2014.
But with imports of light oil down to just half a million
barrels per day, according to the EIA, refiners are running out
of room to manoeuvre.
Imports from Nigeria, one of the principal sources of light
crude, have already fallen from more than 1 million barrels per
day in 2010 to zero in July 2014.
There is not much more room to accommodate rising domestic
light oil production by backing out more imported light crude.
U.S. production from shale is currently rising by around 1
million barrels per day each year, so the blending limits of the
refining system could be reached within the next year, possibly
even the next six months.
Some analysts have suggested U.S. refiners could reconfigure
their plants to handle a lighter average blend, but that would
take time and involve costly investment.
It would also be dreadfully inefficient when the simpler
option would be to permit crude exports and allow U.S. refiners
to continue processing more of the heavier oils they prefer.
Secretary Moniz seemed to indicate the Obama administration
would not permit crude exports while the country was still
importing so much crude oil.
But with great respect, the total volume of crude is not
relevant. What matters is the amount of light oil being
imported, and on measure, U.S. refiners are running out of
flexibility and the time to allow exports is drawing close.
