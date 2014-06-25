(Adds shares of more companies)
June 25 Shares of U.S. refiners such as Valero
Energy Corp dropped on fears of a rise in crude costs
after U.S. officials allowed energy companies to export very
light crude oil, or condensate, after it has been minimally
processed.
Shares of oil and gas producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co
and pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP
rose after the companies received a private ruling from
the U.S. Department of Commerce to export the condensate.
The ruling also lifted shares of many U.S. oil and gas
producers, particularly those more weighted to condensate.
Shares of Eagle Ford shale producers Rosetta Resources Inc
and SM Energy Co were up more than 4 percent in
afternoon trading.
"This (the commerce department's ruling) may be a precursor
or trial balloon to less restrictive condensate exports or even
light crude oil over the longer term," Tudor Pickering Holt
Energy analysts wrote in a note.
Analysts said the ruling was a step towards alleviating the
light oil glut on the U.S. Gulf Coast and it would potentially
weigh on refining margins.
U.S. refiners may see crude costs go up as they would have
to compete with international buyers for supplies, analysts
said.
Most refiners, except Phillips 66, have campaigned
against a lifting of the U.S. ban on exports.
The ruling sent down shares of refiners most levered to
light crude oil.
Shares of Alon USA Energy Inc, Delek US Holdings Inc
and HollyFrontier Corp were all down about 7
percent, while those of Western Refining Inc were 6
percent lower. Valero shares were down about 9 percent.
The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and
Security told Pioneer Natural that lightly processed condensate
would be eligible for export without a license.
The department had given approval via a private ruling to
Pioneer Natural and Enterprise Products to export the
condensate, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Pioneer Natural's shares rose as much as 4 percent, while
Enterprise Products' stock gained 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)