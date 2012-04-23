SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 23 South Korea's top
refiner, SK Energy, restarted its 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after shutting down
for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a company
spokesman said.
Another refiner, GS Caltex, also restarted its 155,000 bpd
CDU and 94,000 bpd residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) this
month, after completing a month-long maintenance shutdown,
company and industry sources said on Monday.
The world's fifth-largest crude oil importer last month
imported 8 percent less crude oil than a year ago, as a result
of the partial refining unit shutdowns by the two refiners.
"The maintenance was between March 20 and April 22, and the
unit is now operational with today's restart," Yoo Jung-min, an
SK Energy spokesman, told Reuters.
SK Energy has refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels in
total. GS Caltex operates four CDUs with a total capacity of
760,000 bpd.
South Korea's crude oil imports in March dropped to 73.48
million barrels from 80.13 million, led by a sharp cut in oil
imports from Iran, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC) showed on Monday.