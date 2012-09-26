* Weak demand will eventually erode margins
* Refiners wary of pumping too much
* Maintenance, logistics curb sudden run rate increases
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Sept 26 The high refining margins
enjoyed by European refiners in the second and third quarters of
this year won't last, refiners and analysts said at an industry
conference in Brussels, with many unwilling or unable to ramp up
output to the maximum.
"Margins are high at the moment, but runs are low," Alan
Gelder, head of oils research at Wood Mackenzie, said on the
sidelines of the Platts European Refining Markets Conference on
Tuesday. "There's a lack of commitment to buying crude oil
feedstock."
Vienna-based research firm JBC Energy has calculated
utilisation rates for the EU 15 plus Norway at around 85 percent
for August, relatively strong for 2012 but still
below U.S. utilisation rates of 93 percent.
Gelder suggested European refineries were reluctant to ramp
up production further because they don't believe the high
margins will last. "Industry discipline has kicked in and
they've become very cautious. At the moment it's a case of just
deliver what you know you can sell."
Cracks are high due to supply disruptions following major
refinery fires in the United States and Venezuela and ongoing
seasonal maintenance in Europe, but refiners said underlying
factors such as weak demand would reassert themselves.
"We need to be prepared for unpredictable margins and
improve our competitiveness regardless," said Nathalie Brunelle,
senior vice president, strategy, development and research in
Total's refining and chemicals division.
"The bearish margin argument has been delayed, not
cancelled," agreed Seth Kleinman, global head of energy strategy
at Citi.
Refined product margins have been highly volatile this year
with gasoline margins moving from negative territory to over $20
a barrel. Gasoil has been more stable, but has shown unseasonal
strength through the summer as diesel markets tightened
considerably, and even fuel oil cracks have improved.
Facts Global Energy estimates that overall refining margins
hit a four-year high of $8 a barrel in early September, helping
trading houses which bought refineries at rock-bottom prices
earlier this year to offset their outlay.
SCEPTICISM
Many European refiners have been unable to take full
advantage of these high margins due to scheduled maintenance,
long lead times for ordering crude and a pronounced scepticism
that the good times can last.
Robert Mwasaru, director of group planning and optimisation
at MOL, said the period of stronger margins had come
as a surprise to most in the industry, with poor forecasting
from analysts even as to the direction of Brent crude prices.
"You have to be very fast to react to market changes, but
there is a timegap between feedstock ordering and physical
delivery," he said. "You have to ask if you are confident your
refining margin will still be there in two months' time to make
the marginal crudes profitable."
Switching from maximising diesel to maximising gasoline and
vice versa might also take weeks, while sourcing customers is
critical. "When operating flat out it is always a challenge to
place the gasoline," Mwasaru said.
He also highlighted an inability to ramp up production if
units were offline for repairs. "On an operational level, I have
never seen a refinery without any problems - something is always
leaking," Mwasaru said.
Refiners that offloaded their weakest assets and invested in
upgrades put themselves in the best position to benefit from the
unexpectedly favourable market environment over the summer.
Peter Mather, group regional vice president Europe at BP
, said utilisation rates for BP refineries were at the top
end of the industry, with an overall global utilisation rate of
some 94.5 percent for the second quarter of 2012.
He attributed this to BP's disposal of around 10 refineries
globally over the last 10 years and investment for a feedstock
advantage in Europe. "We have been high grading our portfolio
and these are the results," he said.
