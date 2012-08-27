An employee measures diesel in a tanker before unloading at a fuel station in Kolkata August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Indian oil refiners gain on hopes for higher margins as Venezuelan gasoline exports are expected to be impacted as firefighters struggle to put out a blaze at the country's biggest refinery.

Goldman Sachs says export volumes could be hit in the near-term, which would benefit Asian refiners with high gasoline/naphtha yields such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).

"We note that such a major fire elsewhere in the world has typically caused months in delays before resuming full operations," Goldman says in a note dated on Monday.

Asia's fuel oil timespreads surged in brisk trade on Monday morning, following a fire at Venezuela's Amuay refinery on August 26, according to traders.

Reliance Industries gains 0.9 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) advances 0.7 percent, while Cairn India (CAIL.NS) adds 1.2 percent