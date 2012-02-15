(Corrects Lytton refinery capacity to 109,000 bpd, not 100,000 bpd)

SINGAPORE Feb 15 Caltex Australia has contained a leak at its 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kurnell refinery, and production was not affected, said its spokesman.

"There was a minor leak, but that has been fully contained. The refinery is operating normally and there is no impact on production," said Sam Collyer.

The company also operates a 109,000 bpd refinery in Lytton. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)