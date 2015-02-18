(Adds details on probe, air quality, wholesale gasoline price
context)
By Nichola Groom
TORRANCE, Calif. Feb 18 An explosion and fire
ripped through a gasoline processing unit at an Exxon Mobil
refinery in Torrance, California, near Los Angeles on
Wednesday, slightly injuring four workers and shattering windows
of surrounding buildings, authorities said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the
blast, which occurred shortly before 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT), but
there was no evidence of foul play, according to Torrance Fire
Captain Steve Deuel.
Deuel said a small ground fire following the explosion was
quickly extinguished. Firefighters and refinery crews also
contained a gasoline leak caused by the blast, he said.
"All personnel have been accounted for," Exxon Mobil said in
a statement. "Four contractors have been taken to Long Beach
Medical Center for evaluation for minor injuries."
Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey told local television station
KNBC in an interview that people who live near the refinery
should take precautions.
"The most important thing is to shelter in place, stay
indoors, no outdoor activity, turn the air conditioners off,
keep the windows closed," Furey told the station.
A structure at the refinery was visibly damaged, with smoke
smoldering from twisted metal, and the air near the blast site
smelled of sulfur and chemicals.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District dispatched
inspectors to take air samples for analysis "as quickly as
possible," said agency spokesman Sam Atwood.
The agency issued a health advisory urging children, the
elderly or individuals with respiratory or heart conditions to
stay indoors if they can see or smell smoke and for otherwise
healthy people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors if they can
see or smell smoke.
The California Department of Industrial Relations opened a
probe into the blast, agency spokeswoman Julia Bernstein said.
The workplace safety agency issued an order forbidding Exxon
Mobil from operating the 100,000-barrel-per-day fluid catalytic
cracker - a central gasoline-producing unit - until the
investigation is complete, Bernstein said.
The department said the shutdown of the unit could last up
to six months.
The refinery has a capacity of 155,000 barrels per day,
according to Exxon Mobil.
Gasoline in Los Angeles surged to the highest level in about
18 months after the explosion on fears that local supply will
tighten in the weeks ahead. The surge could translate to higher
pump prices just as Californians and other U.S. motorists are
benefiting from the slump in crude oil prices.
The fluid catalytic cracker is the facility's main gasoline
producing unit. Tesoro Corp recently shut its nearby
240,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Martinez after United
Steelworkers union members walked out.
The two events sent February deliveries of California
gasoline, known as CARBOB, as high as 40 cents above futures.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Tesoro shares rose 5 percent
to close at $87.09. The company has three California refineries
and may benefit from the incident. Exxon Mobil's shares closed
down 2.2 percent at $91.01 on the NYSE.
LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE
Cory Milsap, an electrical contractor at the plant, said
many workers were sent home after the explosion. The refinery
occupies 750 acres (300 hectares) and has 650 employees and 550
contractors.
"All I heard was a loud sound. ... "All I saw was smoke and
people running, so I made sure I got out of there," Milsap said.
Giselle Monreal, a neighbor who lives across the street from
the facility, said the blast shook the ground like an
earthquake, knocking a 52 inch (132-cm) flat-screen television
off its stand onto a coffee table and shattering a window in her
garage.
Torrance is a residential suburb about 20 miles (30 km)
south of Los Angeles. Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor
Co Ltd have their North American operations bases
there.
The city had a population of more than 147,000 in 2013,
according to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate.
Surrounding areas were not evacuated, but nearby schools
kept students and staff indoors immediately after the explosion
as a precaution, Fire Captain Deuel said.
Students at 14 schools near the refinery were ordered to
shelter in place because of concerns over air quality, Torrance
Unified School District spokeswoman Tammy Khan told Reuters.
Exxon was also looking into the cause of the explosion,
according to Gesuina Paras, a public and government affairs
adviser at the company.
Trade publication OPIS, citing an unidentified source,
reported that an electrostatic precipitator (ESP), which reduces
fluid catalytic cracker particulates, exploded as contract
workers were doing maintenance on the nearby fluid catalytic
cracking unit, or FCC.
"Contractors working on the FCC to fix the expanders," the
source said, adding that an injection of ammonia on top of the
flue gas stream caused a pressure buildup, which resulted in the
ESP unit explosion.
The unit could take up to a year to replace, the source
said.
The incident came after the United Steelworkers walked out
of 11 facilities, including nine refineries accounting for 13
percent of U.S. production capacity, after negotiations on a
national contract stalled on Feb. 1. One of the central issues,
according to the union, is employee safety.
Torrance has not been involved in the walkouts.
Striking refinery workers said Wednesday's blast underscored
concerns the United Steelworkers has about safety standards at
refineries and chemical plants nationwide.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Alex
Dobuzinskis and Jarrett Renshaw; Writing Bernard Orr; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)