NEW YORK Feb 18 March-delivery CARBOB gasoline
in the Los Angeles wholesale market jumped on news of a refinery
fire at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Torrance, California, plant
on Wednesday morning, traders said.
March CARBOB gasoline last traded at 16 cents a gallon over
March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 8
cents from Tuesday's close.
Traders expected prices for CARBOB, which is mandated by the
California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and
meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline used
elsewhere, to rise further throughout the day as more
information about the incident comes out.
"People are still digesting the news," one Los Angeles-based
trader said.
