NEW YORK Feb 18 March-delivery CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles wholesale market jumped on news of a refinery fire at Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Torrance, California, plant on Wednesday morning, traders said.

March CARBOB gasoline last traded at 16 cents a gallon over March RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 8 cents from Tuesday's close.

Traders expected prices for CARBOB, which is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline used elsewhere, to rise further throughout the day as more information about the incident comes out.

"People are still digesting the news," one Los Angeles-based trader said. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jonathan Oatis)