By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 18 A crippling explosion at
Exxon Mobil Corp's Torrance, California, refinery sent
wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market to
their highest level since September 2013, according to Reuters
data.
The explosion prompted state regulators to forbid Exxon
Mobil from operating the refinery's 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
fluid catalytic cracker until an investigation, which can take
up to six months, is completed, according to the California
Department of Industrial Relations.
The incident followed the shutdown of Tesoro's 200,000-bpd
refinery in Martinez, California, due to a strike by refinery
workers. Combined, the closings took roughly 15 percent of the
state's refining capacity offline.
February-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded as high as 44
cents a gallon over March RBOB futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, up 10 cents from the previous day's close
in heavy trading, market sources said. That was the highest
level since September 2013.
Immediately following the Torrance incident, which occurred
shortly before 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT), Los Angeles CARBOB
gasoline traded for 16 cents a gallon over futures.
The catalytic cracker is the most important gasoline
producing unit at the Torrance refinery.
Traders had expected prices for CARBOB to rise throughout
the day as more information about the incident came out. CARBOB
is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use
in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards
than gasoline used elsewhere in the United States.
One Los Angeles-based trader expressed surprise that more
people were not hurt by the blast, which left four workers with
minor injuries, according to authorities.
"I'm amazed there were not more serious (injuries)," he
said. "The damage is pretty bad."
(Reporting By Rory Carroll; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and
Jonathan Oatis)