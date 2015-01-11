(Updates with information on refinery's fuel stockpiles)
Jan 11 A fire that started after an explosion on
Saturday at Husky Energy Inc's 155,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) crude oil refinery in Lima, Ohio, has caused extensive
damage to a unit at the plant, a fire official said Sunday.
No injuries were reported in the blast, which was heard
across the city and shattered nearby windows, according to local
media reports. Husky said all personnel were accounted for at
the refinery.
Sources said output at the plant has stopped and was
unlikely to resume for several days.
The blast involved the 26,000-barrel-per-day isocracker
unit, according to a source familiar with the facility's
operations. At the time of the blast, the unit was being
restarted after maintenance, a second source said. There was
extensive damage to the unit and the nearby ultraformer, which
boosts the octane in gasoline, a third person said.
An isocracker is a type of hydrocracking unit, which uses
hydrogen under high heat and pressure to increase the amount of
motor fuels made from crude oil.
"It's going to be a long time for that (isocracker) to ramp
up again," said Matt Bridges, a fire department spokesman. While
the unit's reactors remained intact, the pumps and compressors
were "gone," Bridges said.
The fire, which began about 6 a.m. local time on Saturday
(1300 GMT), was extinguished by Sunday morning.
A source familiar with the plant's operations said they have
good stockpiles of diesel and jet. The plant has eight tanks for
gasoline, which are about 60 percent full, the person said.
Output has been halted with the units on "circulation" to
keep them warm, according to one source.
Husky spokesman Mel Duvall said on Saturday "it was too
early" to assess the impact on production.
"We do have substantial product in inventory to continue to
supply customers," he said.
A source said the isocracker is situated in a section of the
refinery called the Lima Integration Unit, built around 1970.
The section includes the crude unit, hydrocracker, naphtha
hydrotreater, and reformer, which are the most modern part of
the plant, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The isocracker unit was previously damaged in a 2009 fire.
The refinery gets about 65,000 bpd of crude imported from
Canada, a mix of light and medium grades, according to the
latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In
addition, it runs domestically produced crude oil.
A second incident at a refinery in Philadelphia was reported
late Saturday.
The weather in the northern United States has been bitterly
cold this week, with wind chill temperatures below 0 Fahrenheit
(below -18 Celsius) in some areas. Husky did not say whether the
cold had affected the refinery's performance.
Husky is Canada's third largest integrated energy company
and is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia; Editing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault, Ruth Pitchford and Jeffrey Benkoe)