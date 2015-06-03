By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 Canada's Come By Chance
refinery, located on the eastern island of Newfoundland, has
bought Nigerian oil for the first time in at least a decade, the
latest addition to the facility's diverse crude slate, according
to Reuters customs data.
The purchases come as West African crude producers are
courting new suitors in the face of weak demand from a U.S.
market awash with cheaper, domestic crude.
The search for new buyers has forced West African producers
to compete aggressively on price, so light sweet Nigerian crude
grades like Qua Iboe are being heavily discounted relative to
global benchmark Brent crude.
"I suspect the West African crude is priced to sell given
the continuing reduction in U.S. imports of light sweet African
crude," said Sara Emerson, a managing principal at ESAI Energy.
The crude's relatively cheap price has drawn interest from
the 115,000 barrel-per-day Come By Chance refinery, according to
a source familiar with the refinery's operations.
The latest shipment arrived aboard a Bahamas-flagged ship
named M.V. Jiaolong Spirit, which carried 1 million barrels of
Qua Iboe crude that arrived at the refinery on May 27, according
to vessel tracking data available on ThomsonReuters' Eikon.
The refinery has made one additional purchase of Nigerian
crude, according to the person familiar with the refinery's
operations who said future buys could be expected.
A spokeswoman for the refinery would not confirm the
shipments and declined comment.
DIVERSE SLATE
The Nigerian deliveries are the latest sign of a new
approach to crude supply by the recent owners of Come By Chance,
a team of veteran oil traders including Neal Shear, former
commodities banker at Morgan Stanley and ex-Lehman Brothers
executive Kaushik Amin, who purchased the refinery in November.
They swapped the mainstay Iraqi crude for shale oil out of
Texas and recently began buying White Rose crude pulled from
offshore oil fields in close proximity in the northern Atlantic
Ocean.
Shale oil is not a perfect fit for the refinery, which
prefers a medium-sour grade, but the owners are willing to run
at slightly reduced rates to take advantage of the competitive
pricing for U.S. crude oil. The same goes for White Rose, which
must be blended with other crudes before its processed.
The team negotiated a new supply and offtake agreement with
BP Plc and overhauled operational management at the site.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Chris Reese)