NEW YORK May 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it will undertake a 70-day turnaround at its 106,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Detroit, Michigan after it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this year.

The planned turnaround will affect all units at the refinery as Marathon ties in the new units, a company executive said.

The Detroit upgrade, which will allow the plant to process an additional 80,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude, was 92 percent complete in late March, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger said during the company's first-quarter earnings conference call.

He said the upgrade would add 15 percent of new refining capacity to the plant, bringing the total to 120,000 bpd.

Marathon is also considering all options for the Capline crude oil pipeline from Louisiana to the U.S. Midwest in which it has a 30 percent interest, the company said in the call.

Operations resumed on the pipeline in late March after low demand shut it briefly.

Marathon, the largest Midwest refiner, plans to run 20,000 to 30,000 bpd of condensate from the Utica shale play in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania at its Ohio refineries in Canton and Catlettsburg.

The company's project to build a permanent truck-unloading facility at its 78,000-bpd Canton refinery will be in service this summer, Heminger said.