NEW YORK, July 31 Valero Energy said on
Monday it expects to resume normal operations at its 125,000
barrels-per-day refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, at end of August
after it performs work on the plant following a fire last week.
The refiner also said in its second-quarter earnings
conference that it has ramped up processing of shale crude oil
from the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in south Texas
throughout its system.
It processed 140,000 barrels-per-day of Eagle Ford crude at
its 93,000-bpd Three Rivers plant and 200,000-bpd Corpus Christi
refinery in Texas.
The company is receiving Bakken shale oil from the St.
James, Louisiana, terminal to process at its 180,000 bpd
Memphis, Tennessee, refinery.