HOUSTON, March 31 Exxon Mobil and
California's South Coast Air Quality Management have reached a
preliminary agreement to allow the restart of a crippled
gasoline unit at its Torrance refinery, California state
regulators said on Thursday.
Exxon must prove the broken fluid catalytic cracking unit is
fully operational before PBF Energy takes control of the 149,000
barrel-per-day refinery this year.
Restart activities were originally slated to begin in
mid-March, PBF said in its last earnings call, but were delayed
following a power outage at the facility on March 16.
