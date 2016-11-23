(Adds details on injuries, background)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Nov 22 Four people were in critical
condition after a fire hit a giant Exxon Mobil refinery
in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday, a local hospital said.
The incident was the fourth in two days to hit Gulf
refineries, cutting fuel production in the region at plants with
combined capacity of over 1 million barrels per day. January
gasoline futures jumped as much as 0.75 percent late on
Tuesday.
Exxon said the fire was extinguished around 4 p.m. (2200
GMT) and the company had accounted for all staff at the
refinery.
Baton Rouge General Hospital said four people in critical
condition were admitted to the regional burn unit, a hospital
spokeswoman said.
The fire broke out at an 18,750-bpd alyklation unit, which
produces high-octane gasoline components, as five people
prepared to restart it following repair work, sources familiar
with the plant's operations said.
A compressor blew out during the restart attempt, the
sources said, setting off the blaze.
Two operators and two contractors were injured, the sources
said. The two operators are women.
An Exxon spokesman said details of the fire were under
investigation.
The refinery is the fourth-largest in the United States,
with capacity to refine 502,500 bpd in crude oil.
The Baton Rouge plant was hit by flooding in August, forcing
Exxon to shut down one of the crude processing units and curtail
output at another. The plant returned to normal output in
September.
