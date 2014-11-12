(Updates throughout with company comments)
Nov 11 Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday
it was responding to a small fire in a storage yard adjacent to
its refinery at its Sarnia, Ontario, manufacturing site.
Refinery operations were not involved and no injuries were
reported from the fire in a scrap metal bin, the company said.
"There is no immediate danger from the fire, the concern is
foam on the road," according to a notice from the Sarnia-Lambton
community alerting system.
The Sarnia Fire Department also responded on standby, the
notice added.
Imperial has a 121,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia.
The refinery was in the midst of a planned maintenance
turnaround.
(Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in
Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Ken Wills)