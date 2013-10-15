* Both sides brief media on negative tactics of opponents
* Company and union also argue over pensions, pay
* Plant heads for "cold shutdown" threatening North Sea
supply-union
* Strike to begin on Sunday, Oct 20
By Simon Falush and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 15 Talks to avert a 48-hour strike
at the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland resumed on Tuesday amid
an atmosphere of hostility between operator Ineos and the Unite
union, raising the chances of disruption to North Sea crude oil
flows.
Concerns are growing that a walkout at the 210,000 barrel
per day refinery will lead to a repeat of a similar strike in
2008 that interrupted flows of crude through the Forties
Pipeline System (FPS), pushing up Brent crude oil futures.
BP, the operator of the North Sea Forties oil pipeline, said
the pipeline was continuing to produce as normal.
"We understand from Ineos and Unite's press statements that
there is an intent to keep the utilities necessary for the
continued operation of FPS at this stage but we are awaiting
formal confirmation of this," a BP statement said.
Ineos said on Monday units at Grangemouth were being shut
down and brought to a "cold status" ahead of the stoppage due to
start on Sunday. Union sources say this amounts to a "cold
shutdown", which means the plant will not produce steam.
Steam generated by Grangemouth during the refining process
is vital to the Kinneil oil stabilisation and gas separation
plant, where Forties comes ashore.
Forties is the largest of the four North Sea crude oils that
underpin the Brent oil benchmark, used to price about
two thirds of the world's oil. Supply of Forties is scheduled to
average 387,000 barrels per day in October.
But without the steam from Grangemouth it would potentially
limit the pipeline to about 100,000 barrels of oil per day, an
oil industry source said.
CONCILIATION
Ineos at the weekend said it was willing to go to talks at
the conciliation service ACAS, after previously saying it would
be premature to do so. The strike has been called in support of
a Unite representative Stephen Deans in a dispute with Ineos
.
Pat Rafferty, Unite Scottish secretary, said Ineos had cut
short a mediation session on Monday evening, while the union had
been ready to continue discussions.
"We are very disappointed matters could not be progressed
through the evening particularly as we presented a number of
proposals in a bid to resolve this dispute and we were prepared
to work throughout the night if need be."
Ineos responded that the union had refused to engage in
discussions about protecting North Sea oil flows and fuels for
Scotland, an assertion the union denies.
"Unite has consistently offered to keep the site on 'hot
standby' in the event of a strike, providing competent and
skilled cover that would protect the vitality of the refinery
and petrochemical operations while maintaining plant safety,"
Rafferty said.
Putting a plant into hot standby halts output of finished
products but means the facility can be returned to full
production quickly. Ramping a plant back up from cold standby
could take around 72 hours, an industry source said.
Ineos also said that it did not want Deans, the subject of
the dispute, to be on the union's negotiating team.
However, Unite said that the company had agreed to the
participation of Deans in the discussions.
Ineos says the Grangemouth petrochemical plant has been
losing money for four years and will have to close unless it can
lower costs by cutting jobs and renegotiating pensions.
The Grangemouth refinery provides most of Scotland's fuel.
It is owned jointly by Ineos and PetroChina.
"We came to ACAS in good faith and remain determined to
resolve the issues facing us if at all possible," Calum MacLean
Grangemouth Petrochemicals UK chairman said.
