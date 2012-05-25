HOUSTON May 25 Operations at Husky Energy
's 155,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Lima, Ohio, refinery
continued on Friday morning, as managers took over for striking
hourly workers, said a spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers
union (USW), which represents the workers.
Prior to walking off their jobs earlier on Friday, the 230
USW members who work at the refinery offered to perform a safe
and orderly shutdown, but was told by management that managers
will keep the refinery in operation, said USW spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock.
A Husky representative was not immediately available to
discuss refinery operations.